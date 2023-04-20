Scattered showers and storms preceded the first of two cold fronts that pass before the weekend opens.

Gusty winds, low humidity and very warm air will aid in a real possibility for fire danger this afternoon and evening. RED FLAG warnings out until 8pm tonight.

It’s the WARMEST AIR of the year and plenty of time to enjoy it! Showers and storms are coming but later tonight in scattered fashion. COVERAGE will surge late night through sunrise.

TWO YEARS removed from a record snow on this date (April 20th), we challenge a 108 year old record high. 84° at 4pm in Indianapolis, the record is 85°. 2.0″ of snow fell on this date in 2021, 4″+ totals north near Kokomo.

We need the rain as this April has only produced one-inch officially for the city of Indianapolis. To-date our spring surplus has shrunk to only +.50″, April 2023 is among the driest on record, nearing 2″ below normal.

Showers and storms will lose strength as they enter the state later tonight. We time these initial rains to arrive in the 9-10-11pm time frame, more numerous showers and more steadier rains will increase before sunrise Friday. Rainfall will reach its peak coverage of nearly 90% around sunrise Friday before slowly diminishing into the early afternoon.

The first of two cold fronts will pass Indianapolis between 3/4am delivering much cooler air to end the work week but a secondary cold front brings renewed shower chances late Friday into early Saturday morning. This front will deliver a real chill for the upcoming weekend lowering afternoon high temperatures to barely 50-degrees. This will be the onset of a much cooler pattern perhaps for the remainder of the month.