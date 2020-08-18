Needed rain drifts south; cooler pattern takes hold!

Scattered areas of rain continue this morning, while mild, muggy temperatures hold across the state. As the front and showers drift south this afternoon…dew points will drop and the air will become less humid. Expect a dry evening rush hour and a fantastic end to the day! Some patchy fog overnight and a cooler start Wednesday morning is anticipated.

Beautiful weather dials in for a couple of days with bright sunshine, low humidity and slightly below seasonal averages through Friday morning…enjoy!

This weekend will bring a return to warmer than average temperatures by Friday afternoon and carry us through the early next week! Storm chances rise slowly too which could impact the Indy 500 on Sunday. The race begins at 1:00 pm, look for more updates through the week.