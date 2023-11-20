Entering the day several counties remain under burn bans, but the Tuesday storm system may bring welcomed relief.

BURN BANS IN EFFECT

Numerous county burn bans (over two-dozen) remain in effect late Monday afternoon. The approaching windy, wet storm system will offer some much-needed rainfall overnight and Tuesday. Many of these bans could be lifted later this week.

Wind and rain with this storm is spreading north overnight. Rainfall will reach nearly 100% coverage before sunrise Tuesday the steadily diminish through late morning and early afternoon. The still east wind will continue overnight then as the center of the storm passes winds will shift to the northwest drawing in drier and cooler air early afternoon and evening. After a milder 55° high temperature, temperatures will fall slowly into the mid 40’s by the evening commute.

System has a connection to the Gulf of Mexico where more moisture will be drawn north as the storm intensifies. Same storm will also be responsible for potential severe weather along the Gulf Coast where numerous tornado watches are in effect.

Here, while the rain will not be evenly distributed, we feel half-inch amounts could be quite common. Locally higher totals are possible. Off four machines the rainfall average for city of Indianapolis falls at .50″ with range of .19″ to .82″

TRAVEL TROUBLE?

The Tuesday system will head east and weather for much of the Nation will improve for the busy travel day Wednesday. Most unsettled weather will be in New England and the Pacific northwest.