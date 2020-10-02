Needed rain to fall this weekend but just how much? Sunny and warmer long range

Central Indiana’s dry spell marches on despite some threatening clouds Friday. With no recorded rainfall, the total rainfall for the city stands at a mere .12″ since August 19th. That span of 45 days is the DRIEST on record for the calendar dates. Checking additional weather records, to be this dry this long has only occurred on nine other occasions. The 45 days ties with three other years and is nearing 2012’s 47 days. The longest spell when .12″ of rain or less fell was in 1904 – at 59 days.

RAIN CHANCES

There is hope for some needed rain this weekend but there are a few things working against. A fast moving, “clipper” system will dive south Saturday thickening clouds into the night and delivering rain showers into early Sunday morning. Great news for most as the portions of central Indiana are not considered in moderate drought conditions.

These systems are fast movers and also rarely tap Gulf of Mexico moisture so rainfall will likely be on the light side. At this time the machines are generating about a quarter-inch of rain – we will take it, but it does not look like it will make a big dent in the deficit. Portions of central Indiana since mid-August are approaching 5″ below normal.

The rain does not look to linger late into the afternoon. The system will quickly race east Sunday and it is possible that sunshine will emerge into the afternoon and evening. That looks to be our last good chance at rain as a new pattern emerges next week.

TOO COOL TOO SOON?

Early morning lows Friday included the freezing mark in Richmond and Crawfordsville with wide-spread mid to upper 30s. Coolest of the season here and another chilly night is on tap. Though clouds are settling in and will likely aid in keeping temperatures up overnight – some break in the clouds could lead to patch frost early Saturday in some outlying locations. A frost advisory has been issued for a portion of central and east-central Indiana into Saturday morning.

The chilly patter will ease next week! The jet stream will retreat and “flatten” next week bringing abnormally warm conditions back to much of the western U.S. The warm up spills east with time and temperatures here are to elevate back to the seventies by mid-week. To go along with the warm up – a stretch of sunny days. Hopeful for the needed rain but some very nice weather is coming next week.