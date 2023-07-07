Four of the first seven days of July have had measurable rain, with 1.84″ under our belts so far. In addition, this year has had 14 weekends with precipitation and we’ll add another one this weekend. While the forecasted rain may not come at the best time, this is rainfall that we very much need. Indy is still nearly 3.5 inches below normal for rainfall since January 1 and even higher departures from normal exist in spots north and west.

We’re monitoring showers and storms out west in parts of Illinois and Iowa that are on a weakening trend. We expect storms to be around here, moving west to east late overnight and getting here by sunrise. The rain will likely continue through parts of the morning with downpours, thunder and lightning being the bigger threats. Severe risk with this rain chance is low but there is a small damaging wind threat.

We’ll get a break in the afternoon and if we break into sunshine, central Indiana could see more scattered showers and storms Saturday evening. These may pack a punch with a low severe threat with gusty winds, small hail and localized flash flooding in spots that have seen heavy rain over the last few days. With dry hours promised on Saturday, highs will approach 80°. Humidity levels will go up a smidge in the afternoon but then dew points will drop once the front passes by.

A storm may linger into early Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday calls for partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s. Monday and Tuesday look great with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s Monday with low humidity. Tuesday begins to warm up with highs in the upper 80s that continues into Wednesday and beyond. More storm chances get introduced by midweek.