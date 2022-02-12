The weekend has started off cold with temperatures dropping from the mid 30s overnight into the mid 20s by the afternoon. This blast of arctic air has been accompanied by flurries through the day. A northwest wind will continue overnight as cold air takes hold.

Sunday will start off cold with temperatures in the low teens. There will be a mix of sun & clouds during the day which will provide the only real warming. With an air mass so cold overhead, highs will have a tough time even reaching the mid 20s. Luckily, the wind will be quite light and this will prevent it from feeling much colder than it actually is. Despite the sun, there still may be a few flurries during the day.

Our warm up will being at the start of the week. Monday will feature lows in the upper single digits across parts of Central Indiana, but a big rebound will be in store. High pressure will be overhead and moving east during the day. This gets us into a southerly and mild flow of air. On Tuesday our temps may jump from teens to forties! It will be quite sunny as well. Our warmest day of the week appears most likely to be Wednesday with highs that could end up between 55-60! There may be more clouds, but our weather should remain dry. This will be a gorgeous day to enjoy some time outdoors before our next cool down.