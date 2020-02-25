New Winter Storm Watch, snow on the way with accumulations likely!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect another day of cloudy skies along with dreary, damp conditions while showers move across the state. Honestly, more of Monday's weather on the way through this afternoon while temperatures hover in the lower 40s. All roads will be wet NOT ICY through the evening rush hour.

After midnight, colder air will wrap into the state and a transition will get underway from rain to snow showers. Pockets of snow will fill in and should slowly accumulate by sunrise from Indianapolis (along interstate I-70) and points north of downtown. First on the grassy areas and elevated surfaces before roads get covered while temperatures fall below 32°.

Snowfall totals will range across the state with the highest totals north of downtown, where the current Winter Storm Watch is indicated! Here are the totals expected, for now, for our viewing area and subject to change with new data this afternoon. Remember, roads will be their worst for the afternoon and evening of tomorrow! Stay tuned for additional updates!

Colder, drier days take hold beginning Wednesday night and should take us through the weekend! More rain to begin a new week next week.