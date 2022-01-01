New year, new weather pattern to unfold

In our final day of 2021 Indianapolis managed to climb to 61 degrees, which sets a new record for most 60+ degree days in the month of December! We also close out the month without any measurable snowfall for just the fourth time on record. With our high temperature coming around midnight, New Year’s Day has also started off with a high of 61 through temps have steadily dropped with the rainfall throughout the day.

Temps will continue to drop as we head overnight and into Sunday. Strong northerly flow ahead of a trough digging into the Southern US will keep up from warming up much during the day. With morning lows in the upper 20s, it’s likely our high will stay within a few degrees. A mostly cloudy sky will not help our cause either. There will even be flurries at times through the day. Be prepared for a biting wind with feels-like temps in the low 20s at best. Clearing, calming, and drying will begin to take place overnight however.

Monday will be a sunnier day with temperatures close to average in the mid 30s. This will feel more typical of the weather this time of year. Dry weather is expected to win out into the mid week with highs returning to above average on Tuesday, but not by a substantial amount. Our first polar blast of the year may follow towards the end of the week.