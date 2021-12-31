New Year’s Day forecast looks wet, cold blast next week

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a warm and dry end to 2021! Temperatures topped off in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will continue to move north overnight just in time to ring in the new year! We have a lot to talk about, so here we go.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Midnight temperatures will be around 54° with showers south of I-70. Showers move north by morning.

Saturday, for New Year’s Day, scattered showers are likely and I think everyone has a good chance of seeing rain during the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50s. Flooding is going to be a concern, especially along and south of I-70 where 1-2″ of rainfall is possible.

A flood watch goes from 7PM Friday night until 7PM Saturday night. The Weather Prediction Center has those areas highlighted for flooding. As always, turn around, don’t drown. Overnight lows tumble into the lower 30s with showers changing over to snow showers.

Sunday will start off with snow showers. Minor accumulations are possible, especially in our northern counties. A dusting of snow is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces here in the metro. Temperatures will get stuck in the upper 20s and lower 30s during the day. Overnight lows drop into the teens with feel-like temperatures close to the single digits.

Monday we start to dry out but it will be cold. Our morning wind chills will be in the teens and 20s! Temperatures will only top off in the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine! We stay dry into Tuesday as well.

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 40s with overnight lows in the 30s. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday, while still almost a week away, could bring some snow showers. Timing, totals, and impacts cannot be nailed down until we get closer to next week. More details to come, stay tuned.