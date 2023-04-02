INDIANAPOLIS – We have or focus turned to the next weather system approaching just days after deadly tornadoes tear through Indiana.

Tuesday into Wednesday storm chances

The best chance to see stronger storms will be late Tuesday through Wednesday. The day 3 risk that puts western Indiana in a slight risk for severe weather is for Tuesday. We are expecting strong storms to be present into Wednesday as well.

Severe weather outlook

Another wave of showers and storms will roll through Indiana Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a chance that some of these storms do reach severe criteria. The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of the state is in the slight risk (level 2/5) category as of Sunday night.

Monday forecast

March rainfall

We ended the month of March with over 2″ of rainfall above average for the entire month. Shelbyville was nearly 3 inches above normal. Terre Haute ended the month more than 3 and 3 quarters inches above normal.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast