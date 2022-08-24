INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning quiet again thanks to an area of high-pressure overhead. This high pressure will keep us sunny today while sliding towards the east. Winds will shift out of the south and bring back the humidity for Thursday and rain chances for Friday.

Sunny, comfortable Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will remain low for the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Hot, humid Thursday

Winds will shift out of the south on the back side of the high pressure. This will bring in warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels for Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and possibly some lower 90s across central Indiana under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. Some showers are possible late Thursday night.

Rain chances return Friday

A front will sweep across the region late in the day on Friday. This will bring a chance of showers and storms Friday evening and into the overnight hours. Not everyone will see rain with this round of showers. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

90s possible this weekend

By this weekend, you can expect temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with dry conditions on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.