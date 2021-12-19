No chances of a white Christmas in Indy this year

INDIANAPOLIS – Dreaming of white Christmas? Well, keep dreaming! This year is looking warm and dry.

What conditions make it a white Christmas?

The only condition that needs to be met for Christmas to be considered white is just that one inch of snow needs to be on the ground on Christmas Day.

How likely is a white Christmas?

Statistically, only about 26% of Christmas Days here in Indianapolis are considered white.

Our snowiest Christmas was back in 1909 when it snowed 5.9″. The most snow on the ground on Christmas Day was in 2004 with 9″.

Christmas Forecast 2021

What can you look forward to this year?

Temperatures will be in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds, no snow in the forecast.