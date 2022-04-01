Scattered snow showers will continue through this morning, as piece of energy (vorticity max) swings across the state. A light dusting on grassy areas is expected, but roads will remain wet. The snow showers will be pushing east quickly by late morning, as dry air returns for the afternoon.

Brighter hours for the afternoon should help to bring some minimal warmth but well below the seasonal average!

Skies clearing this evening, will keep dry weather holding but much colder late tonight and overnight, as frost will threaten more emerging plants and flowers, as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday will bring an increase in clouds, a slow increase in wind and eventually mid to late afternoon showers to your hometown. Best rain chances will remain from central Indiana and points north. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 50s…another day below average!

Sunday, finally brings a dry day! With added sunshine and lighter winds, should help to move our temperatures into the upper 50s, nearing seasonal levels. Sunday will be the day to work outdoors on the yard before light showers return on Monday.