The streak of sunny days has reached four and there will be more sun drenched afternoons this week

CHILLY STARTS

We are experiencing some of the best weather annually in central Indiana. Warm afternoons follow cool if not chilly mornings with clear skies overhead and a real lack of humidity. In the past week, multiple mornings have started in the 30s or cool enough for frost in may outlying locations while the coolest in the city of Indianapolis in that span was 42-degrees.

Early Monday the temperature lowered to 34° in Kokomo and 35° in Portland, levels that are cool enough for frost formation.

Lighter winds, clear skies overnight will once again bring on some chilly morning temperatures on Tuesday. Patch frost could occur in east and northeast locations or outlying locations.

Seventy degree afternoons are also projected here through Thursday perhaps even topping the mid/upper 70s in some locations before a wind shifting cold front passes Thursday night. The work week will take a chilly turn and close with Friday failing to reach the 60-degree mark, the coolest air of the season. Potential wide-spread front is forecast Saturday and Sunday morning this upcoming weekend.

SUNNY STREAK

We’ve quietly gone very dry with no measured rainfall in ten days but we’ve also completed day four of nearly flawless skies overhead. Each of the past four days have just fallen shy of being deemed 100% sunny but not by much. The month has opened with 90% possible sunshine and there looks to be no let-up top the streak. We will add a few more afternoon clouds Wednesday and certainly Thursday when an approaching cold front even brings along a shower potential. To-date only four days have officially been deemed 100%, the last July 21st.