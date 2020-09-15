No more rain this summer?

Central Indiana is in the midst of a historic dry spell, and it isn’t going to get better any time soon.

September has only produced .04″ of rainfall officially for Indianapolis, which is good for the eighth deist start to the month on record. But the dry spell started before this month began.

Dating back to mid August 19, there hasn’t been much rain at all across a large portion of central and south central Indiana. This dry spell has reached four weeks, and some areas of the state in that span are over 3.50″ below normal in rainfall.

Tinder dry conditions are developing, and the prospects of area-wide rain are not in the forecast for at least the next week. Fall officially begins September 22, and the for the final days of summer, only Thursday will offer a chance of showers. A cold front will settle south during the day and offer up a spotty shower or two Thursday but not nearly enough rain to put a real dent in the deficit.

At this time, rainfall coverage will be under 20% at best with only a few hundredths of an inch of rain coming. That will be our final threat for rain as summer ends early next Tuesday morning.

So how dry is it? Checking weather records for the calendar dates August 19 to September 15, this is the driest in 112 years. Only 1908 was drier in this span!

As we begin fall next week, it is worth noting that burn bans could be in our not too distant future. Only downstate Martin County has issued such a ban, but more could be coming soon.