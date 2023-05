INDIANAPOLIS – With temperatures below average once again and no rainfall expected, all records will hold for this date.

May 4 Almanac

Record high temperature: 88° (1949)

Record low temperature: 30° (1976)

Record rainfall: 2.17″ (2017)

Record snowfall: Trace (2017)

On this date back in 1977, a tornado destroyed a barn and damaged houses near Cutler in Carroll County.