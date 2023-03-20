INDIANAPOLIS – Spring officially starts today and it will be very seasonal! With that in mind, all records will hold for this date.

March 20 Almanac

  • Record high temperature: 83° (2012)
  • Record low temperature: 3° (1885)
  • Record rainfall: 2.13″ (1882)
  • Record snowfall: 4.0″ (1924)

It was also on this date back in 2012 that a stretch of record warmth went into yet another day. From March 12, 2012, through March 22, 2012, temperatures each day averaged more than 20° above normal.

DateNew Max Temperature RecordsNew High Minumum Temperature Records
March 1481 
March 1580 
March 1777 
March 1880Tied record, 60
March 198264
March 208363
March 218462

