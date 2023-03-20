INDIANAPOLIS – Spring officially starts today and it will be very seasonal! With that in mind, all records will hold for this date.

March 20 Almanac

Record high temperature: 83° (2012)

Record low temperature: 3° (1885)

Record rainfall: 2.13″ (1882)

Record snowfall: 4.0″ (1924)

It was also on this date back in 2012 that a stretch of record warmth went into yet another day. From March 12, 2012, through March 22, 2012, temperatures each day averaged more than 20° above normal.

Date New Max Temperature Records New High Minumum Temperature Records March 14 81 March 15 80 March 17 77 March 18 80 Tied record, 60 March 19 82 64 March 20 83 63 March 21 84 62