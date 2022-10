INDIANAPOLIS – With highs in the 70s this afternoon, temperature records will remain intact for another year. Rainfall is also expected this afternoon but not enough to shatter any records.

October 25 Almanac

Record high temperature: 82° (1963)

Record low temperature: 25° (1887)

Record rainfall: 1.54″ (1991)

Record snowfall: 1.2″ (1962)

It has been 60 years since Indianapolis set the snowfall record for this date. 1.2″ of snow was recorded, setting a record for October 25.