Not as soggy for Sunday; warm and muggy end to June

There are widely scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms on Live Guardian Radar this Sunday morning. Skies are overcast in the areas not seeing the rainfall at this hour. Plus, it’s also a warm and muggy start with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There were numerous showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, and it resulted in large rainfall totals around central Indiana within a 24-hour period. Shower chances return today, but there will not be as much coverage compared to the first half of the weekend.

More dry time is going to be in the mix on Sunday with some breaks in the clouds. If we have peeks of sun, temperatures will quickly jump and potentially rise into the mid-80s. The humidity over the state will make it feel even hotter outside during the heat of the day. Heat indices could rise near 90° for parts of the area this Sunday afternoon.

A few showers and storms may still pop-up this afternoon. A strong storm may develop and produce gusty winds and heavy rain. However, there is going to be a more favorable severe weather threat near in Kentucky, Tennessee and into North Carolina. Those locations have been placed under a Slight Risk zone.

We are going to have a storm chance each day through the end of the month. An additional inch of rain will be possible with the potential for higher totals in the areas that see stronger storms. Warm and muggy conditions are going to stick around for the rest of the week. Highs near 90° are going to be possible by Independence Day!

Dust from the Sahara Desert moved into the Midwest this weekend. As a result, Air Quality Alerts have been issued for several counties around the Greater Indianapolis area, including a Knozone Action Day being declared for Indy. Particles from the dust will remain in the atmosphere through the first half of the week. Those with asthma and with allergies may want to limit your time outside due to the poor air quality.