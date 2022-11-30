Expect a windy start this morning with passing flurries, as cold air is now pouring in across the state. Temperatures have taken a drastic turn since yesterday’s high of 62°! Blustery conditions will remain all day, as highs only reach the middle 30s.

Sunshine is back which will help but winds most of the day will keep the wind chills in the 20s and teens to end this last day of the month.

Tonight, skies clear and winds settle down, while temperatures tumble into the teens overnight.

The rest of the workweek will remain dry, as a slow warming trend returns through Friday afternoon. Clouds will be increasing on Friday afternoon, as highs reach the middle 50s. Rain chances return on Saturday morning with falling temperatures by mid-morning with a passing cold front. Most of the weekend remains dry but chilly.