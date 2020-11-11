November is back; a frosty night ahead

Our Indian summer had a nice run! We hit 70° for 5 days in a row in Indianapolis. Sunday through Tuesday this week broke 4 record warm temperatures. That includes setting the record high for each day PLUS the record warm low temperature on Tuesday. Now, it’s come to an end and we’re back to reality as a more typical November-like feel has returned. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon have been running in the area of 30° cooler than they were 24-hours ago.

The cold front responsible for our rain last night and the chillier air today has swept off to the west. Cool northwesterly winds are streaming in and high pressure continues to build.

We’re back to sunshine! Skies have been clearing on Wednesday but this isn’t great news for our overnight temperatures if you aren’t a fan of the cold. Lack of clouds overnight will allow heat to quickly escape from the surface. Combine that with the cool air mass flowing in, our already cool temperatures take a dive toward freezing by early Thursday morning.

Plenty more sunshine will be around to close out the week with temperatures remaining seasonal, in the low to mid 50s for the next couple of days. Changes come again over the weekend when our next system brings rain to the area by Saturday.