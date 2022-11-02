Two days into the month and we’re running mild. Temperatures are set to climb to end the work week.

NOVEMBER OPENS WARM

What an open to November! Sunshine and the opening two days are the warmest here in six years. It certainly is not typical for this time of the year.

November is the FASTEST COOLING month annually as we lose another 54 minutes of daylight. The normal high to open the month is 58° but cools to 45° by the 30th.

The LATEST 80-degree day on record fell in November, on the first in 1951 (81°). But the month can turn bitterly cold. COLDEST low -5° on Nov 22, 1880.



There are no signs that significant chill we head our way anytime soon. We are expecting to keep the warm pattern rolling into the weekend ahead of rain and a slight cool off. Friday could warm to near record levels, some 20-degrees ABOVE normal. The record is 78°, we are forecasting a high of 76°.

We will have a period of wind-driven rainfall arrive well before sunrise Saturday. The front that sweeps into the state could bring some brief heavy downpours and even, at this distance, a storm or two. We will monitor trends for a gusty storm but once the rain and the front passes, there will not be a significant blast of colder air to follow. We will rebound quickly under sunny skies Sunday to a high near 70° and post some very mild air early next week. Election Day is next Tuesday when once again, temperatures could be as much as 15-degrees above normal.

STILL NEED RAIN

This DRY AUTUMN SPELL continues. The past 40 days have only produced 1.49″ of precipitation, nearly 3″ below normal. This is the DRIEST for the dates in twelve years and ranks among the driest on record. The trends are not changing. The rest of the month FAVORS below normal precipitation.

We will see some rain soon. Early projections are for the Saturday to be a bit soggy, Amounts favor about a half-inch, with a chance of a storm or two local amounts could go higher.