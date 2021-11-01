November welcomes us with a burst of late autumn weather

Temperatures today have failed to reach 50 degrees for the first time since last spring. Coincidentally, this late autumn weather comes right as we turn the calendar over to November. The cooler weather today was a direct result of cold air advection and thick cloud cover. Only one will change as we head into tomorrow though…

Your Tuesday will begin with a chill as low temperatures fall into the mid 30s. Our weather is being driven largely by an area of high pressure, which is approaching from the northwest right now. This will keep a steady stream of cold air overhead, but it will help clear out the clouds too. The result will be a wash as temperatures reach the mid to upper 40s once more, but at least it will not be so gloomy with the sun out. Colder nights will follow with drier settling in alongside the high.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be our coldest days as the high slows down and prepares to park itself immediately overhead. Temperatures each day will remain in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. The sun will become more prevalent on Friday and Saturday, but the clearing sky will also make way for morning lows in the mid to upper 20s!

Stay warm out there and enjoy the changing colors!!!