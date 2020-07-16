Occasional showers possible today; tracking hotter days ahead

Severe storms traveled parts of the Midwest on Wednesday with most of the activity occurring west of central Indiana. There were several thunderstorm wind damage reports and a handful of tornado reports, including a brief touchdown near South Pekin, IL. The storms weakened as they moved into Indiana last night due to a lack instability and the loss of daytime heating.

It is a sticky morning with temperatures and dew points in the lower 70s! But the radar is looking mainly dry across the state to start our Thursday. An occasional shower or thunderstorm is still possible today as a storm system tracks through central Indiana. Most of the rain will likely fall over areas north of I-70 and should end early in the afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated because the position of the low will be situated east of the area by peak heating hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for several hours and eventually become partly sunny by the late afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-80s, which is seasonal for mid-July.

The weather tonight and Friday looks quiet! We’ll turn partly cloudy tonight with a clearing sky to end the workweek. However, it is going to be hotter for tomorrow with highs near 90°. There is going to be a lot of dry time in the mix this weekend with only a spotty storm chance returning on Saturday. By Sunday, the storm coverage should increase a bit with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs both days will likely rise into the lower 90s.