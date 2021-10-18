“Octoaster” continues! The warm month keeps rolling along

If this month’s weather has felt more like that of September, that’s because we are only a HALF degree below September’s average temperature so far. In other words, this month has been within a half degree of our typical September temperature!

Now despite high temps reaching the 70s today, it was also one of the coldest mornings in months across Central Indiana! The city itself stayed at 41 degrees, but many of our suburbs dropped into the 30s overnight. With the combination of abundant sunshine and dry air, temperatures have been able to fluctuate significantly during the daytime. In fact, today was the sunniest day in Indianapolis since early April with 0.0% cloud cover! Clear skies will take us overnight and another quiet and cool one is expected.

Our weather will change very little on Tuesday, and if anything, it will improve! The warmth will stick around as high pressure to our south continues to encourage a flow of southerly air. Temperatures will jump from the mid 40s around sunrise all the way into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. There may be some wispy cloud cover in the afternoon as well, but sunshine will prevail in dominant fashion through the majority of the day. We will once again stay clear and comfortable at night.

Wednesday will once again be mostly sunny and is likely to be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 70s across the entire state with a nice breeze at times in the afternoon. We will have to keep an eye on showers overnight and into early Thursday morning, but we do not expect much rain to impact the rest of the work week.