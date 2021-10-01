October opens warm again, rain cooled weekend expected

STILL SUMMER-LIKE

It is the third time in four years that October in central Indiana opens warm. The streak of 80-degree days continued into the new month and extends a steak of 80s in October. Each of last eight October’s have produced at least one 80-degree day and do you remember the 2019 open? On this date the record for the date and the ALL-TIME record high for the month was established topping 92° in Indianapolis. We would go on to tie the record the very next day! Those two days of highs of 92° is among only six days total on record ever to reach 90-degrees (or warmer) in October in Indianapolis.

The streak of 80-degree days will be ending as clouds arrive late night and increase along with showers starting Saturday late morning to early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be more seasonal for the next several days as an upper-level low lingers through much of next week.

October can turn quickly and a wide variety of weather can occur. Hottest 92° in 2019 with the coldest 20° set in 1981. Annually the first flakes fall in October – losing another one hour and 13 minutes of daylight this month and aids in the rapid cool off. October ties for the 2nd fast month to cool annually.

RAIN ON THE WAY

Our dry stretch is ending as clouds increase late night. While showers are lagging behind and real dry time this weekend will come mainly early Saturday. The showers are to spread north with rainfall coverage climbing up to nearly 50% of the area by mid/late afternoon Saturday and reaches nearly 80% coverage Sunday. The lingering low could bring a shower or two each day through next Thursday. Rainfall totals could reach 1″ in some locations by Sunday night.