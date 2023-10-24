The surge in temperatures Tuesday brought some locations to over 80-degerees. The warm spell will continue

TEMPS JUMP

The warm air surged into the state on south winds Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. Late day clouds prevented the city of Indianapolis from reaching a record temperature. The preliminary high of 78° is just 3° shy of the record 81° set in 1963.

The month opened with a string of 80-degree days but there was a downturn in temperatures since the first week of the month. Tuesday marked the 10th 70°-day (or higher) day of the month and there will be potentially four more days this week. Afternoon high temperatures will run 10 to 15-degrees above normal through Friday with minimal or limited rain chances. The most 70° days or higher in an October was 27 days set in 1963.

RAIN CHANCES ARE SMALL

We added the clouds but showers in the area each of the next few days look to be rather widely scattered and on the lighter side. Rain Wednesday may only reach 20% coverage late morning through early afternoon.

The more likelihood of a real rain comes this weekend when the warm spell ends. At this distance, rain will become widespread ahead and along a cold front Sunday. This front will bring a sharp cool off for early next week and to end the month. Indications that this will be the COOLEST air of the season with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s Monday and for Halloween. Another twist, some long-range machines even add some rain showers along with ice pellets and perhaps snow flurries for Halloween. Stay tuned we will monitor the trends.