On this date in 1965, tornadoes swept through northern and north-central Indiana claiming 137 lives. Several years ago, FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes visited the site of the infamous twin tornadoes that ravaged the Midway Trailer Park.

IMPORTANT DATE: April 11, 1965 – It was 58 years ago today that the deadliest tornado outbreak in state history occurred.

Over 130 Hoosiers died as 10 tornadoes across 18 counties in only a matter of a few hours.

More than 35 tornadoes would touch down in six states that day, killing 258 and injuring 3,000 more. The historical image of the twin F4 tornadoes that struck the Midway Trailer Park near Dunlap, Indiana, was photographed by Elkhart Truth photographer Paul Huffman.

An 800-yard-wide tornado would kill 25 people near Kokomo. 84 people would die in Elkhart County alone.

Weather radar was sparse in 1965 and the then U.S. Weather Bureau relied on information from Chicago and its radar. The tornado reports were so numerous that for the first and only time in U.S. history, a blanket tornado warning was issued.

Following that deadly tornado outbreak, the National Weather Service underwent changes to improve severe weather forecasts and warnings, including establishing the Watch and Warning Program that exists today and the weather spotter program, SKYWARN.

Brian Wilkes said he was honored to return to Elkhart, Dunlap and Goshen in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of those dreadful tornadoes. So many Hoosier families were affected and he said he had a chance to hear more of their stories and recount not only the night but the events after the storms.

The Elkhart County Historical Museum has an exhibit of photos documenting the day – which Brian said is a must-see.

He also said it was a pleasure and honor meeting Betty Huffman – wife of over 65 years to the late photographer of the Elkhart Truth – Paul Huffman.

Huffman was the man who snapped the most infamous photo taken of the twin F4 tornadoes near Dunlap that now hangs in the Smithsonian.

So much work went into the dedication that Sunday, Brian said. He wants to give a huge THANK YOU to all, especially Debbie Forsythe Watters whose home was destroyed and where the location of the Palm Sunday memorial has been erected.

Brian encourages people to visit the Palm Sunday Facebook page for more 1965 Palm Sunday Tornado Memorial.

Betty Huffman and Debbie Forsythe-Watters at Palm Sunday dedication April 11, 2015.