October is officially the start of the snow season and overnight, the first snow of the season occurred for the city of Indianapolis.

Do you remember the wild October snow storm of 1989? It started on this date – October 18, the earliest date on record for measurable snow for the city. Officially .2″ fell by midnight, but we would go on to receive a total of 9.3″ of snow from the 18th to the 20th.

Trees and power lines toppled under the weight of the heavy/wet snow. Only 10 Octobers on record have produced a measurable snow – the last time in 2014 with .1″. Prior to 2014, 1993 had 2.4″.

Scanning weather records, October is the month that the first flakes fall. 42 Octobers on record have produced a trace or more of snow – that’s 30 percent. (Snowfall records date back 138 years.) The snow has arrived early this year with a trace reported Monday, the 17th. The FIRST snow of the season is nearly four weeks earlier than last year (November 12th, 2021). October 2022 has taken a turn with the recent chill but rapid warming is expected to end the work week and this weekend.

Thank you to the Indianapolis Star for the snapshot of the newspaper dated Friday October 20, 1989. Note just days after the huge California earthquake that rocked the World Series that year.