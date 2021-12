INDIANAPOLIS – All of our records today go back to the 1800s and 1900s!

Record high: 70° set back in 1970

Record low: 4° set back in 1886

Snowfall: 4.8″ set back in 1952

Precipitation: 1.39″ set back in 1878

Back in 2006, a strong area of low pressure brought damaging wind gusts up to 50 mph that brought down power lines in some locations across Central Indiana.

These records start in 1871 and go until today.