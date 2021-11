INDIANAPOLIS – This day in weather is very interesting.

In 2016, we had record warm temperatures. In 2017, we had an EF-0 touchdown in Tippecanoe County. Our record cold temperature goes back to 1880!

Record high: 75° set back in 2016

Record low: 5° set back in 1880

Snowfall: 2.0″ set back in 1984

Precipitation: 4.3″ set back in 1881

These records start in 1871 and go until today.