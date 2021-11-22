On this day in weather: 1992 tornado outbreak anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 1992, Indiana was hit by 15 tornadoes which destroyed dozens of buildings, damaged hundreds more with estimates of $12 million. 12 of those tornadoes were in Central Indiana. No fatalities were reported and only 6 injuries. These tornadoes were spawned from a weather system that brought severe weather from Texas to North Carolina.

Record high: 74° set back in 1930

Record low: -5° set back in 1880

Snowfall: 1.0″ set back in 1941

Precipitation: 1.68″ set back in 1992

These records start in 1871 and go until today.