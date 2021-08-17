Once one of the wettest summers on record, a historic dry spell continues

HISTORIC DRY SPELL ROLLS ON

The lack of rainfall in central Indiana is evident by area lawns turning brown. This was the fourth wettest summer on record through July 17th but we took a turn. Less than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen in the past 31 days and it is now the DRIEST on record for the dates. Since July 18th, only .16″ of rain has been recorded for the city of Indianapolis. This surpassed the 1901 record set 120 years ago and is now the driest in the 150 years of recorded weather records.

The prospects for rain look bleak with only a daily downpour possible and minimal rainfall coverage expected. The coverage is at its best Wednesday (under 30%) and will remain quite low for the rest of the week. No organized storms, fronts or rainmakers are in the offing for the time being. We are a little more optimistic that a few more storms and an uptick in rainfall coverage could come late Saturday into Saturday night. We will keep you up to date.

The forecast from the Weather Authority weather center

TONIGHT: Stray shower or evening storm otherwise partly cloudy – calm, warm and humid with areas of dense fog forming late.

LOW 68

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Humid. Early am fog to hazy sun mixed with afternoon clouds. A few showers and A chance of a storm. Peak coverage to 35% early afternoon to early evening.

HIGH 86

THURSDAY: AM patchy fog – otherwise summer time clouds build along with a stray shower. Warmer and Humid. Rainfall coverage peaks at 21%.

HIGH 87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy – warn and humid. An isolated shower in the afternoon, peak rainfall coverage 10%

HIGH 87

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and storms possible late afternoon/evening and overnight. Peak rainfall coverage late to 23%.

HIGH 86

SUNDAY: Chance of showers early then decreasing clouds. Very warm and humid. Skies brighten. Peak rainfall coverage 12% early day.

HIGH 89

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy – Hot and Humid.

HIGH 90

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy – hot and Humid.

HIGH 91