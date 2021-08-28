One last day of heat before changes come to Central Indiana

Saturday became the 6th day out of the last seven to reach the 90’s in Indianapolis. One of the differences in today’s weather was the amount of sunshine as showers & storms were few and far between. This sets us up for another comfortable evening with mostly clear skies and lows reaching the low 70s.

The broad pattern in our weather has not changed very much at all since the start of the work week. A large area of high pressure remains centered over the Southeast US and that has locked the hot & humid air mass in place through our region. To the north, a stationary front remains sprawled across the Upper Midwest dividing our weather from more comfortable conditions.

Sunday will be another hot and muggy one with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s during the afternoon. The morning will feature a mic of sun & clouds before storms begin to make an appearance in the afternoon. Precipitation will remain isolated once again with no more than 25% of the state getting in on the action. Things will wind down around sunset as temperatures return to the 70s.

On Monday the aforementioned front will make a jog south in our direction. This will initiate storms and the afternoon could be a rainier one for parts of Central Indiana. On the bright side, this will signify the leading edge of a cooler air mass, which will begin to settle in on Tuesday. Our high temperatures will return to the low 80s through the rest of the week and humidity will begin to drop too. One additional feature we’ll be watching is the potential for rain on Tuesday into Wednesday as Ida passes to the southeast. With ongoing drought conditions, this could actually be very beneficial!