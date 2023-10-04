Outside this morning, a few added clouds overhead but dry weather holds, along with mild temperatures for this time of the year. Expect a great morning rush hour with dry conditions holding and no fog issues, sunrise at 7:44 am.

This afternoon, clouds will increase and winds will slightly rise from the southwest at 10-15 mph. In this flow, another very warm day is expected with highs reaching the upper 80s. The record high today is 90° setback in 1951 and will stand.

Tonight, dry weather will hold, as clouds thicken and temperatures stay mild for the overnight. Expect another dry rush hour for your Thursday morning.

Timing rainfall tomorrow! It appears the greatest chances for much needed rainfall will arrive by the afternoon. A few storms could be in the mix or at least some thunder under gray skies. This will bring a slightly cooler day and rain totals will range from .10″ to .50″, for most of our area. Behind the front, a chillier flow gets underway heading into Friday.

This weekend looks quite chilly with added showers on Saturday followed by patchy frost Sunday morning. Both days will bring heavier cloud cover at times and afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s.