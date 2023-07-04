Indy’s fifth day of 90° is behind us and it just so happened to fall on July 4th! While a few quick showers are possible early this evening, the forecast for area fireworks and Independence Day festivities looks not too shabby. Temperatures will slowly drop off into the lower 80s and then the mugginess will drop off after the sun goes down.

After the holiday finishes, Wednesday will start with some patchy fog in a few spots along with some sunshine. We’ll heat up with highs in the lower 90s along with dew points near 70°. With that, heat indices in some spots may approach the mid-90s making for another very muggy day. With the daytime heating, a few thunderstorms will attempt to develop but these will be very scattered. Any severe threat with any storm remains low with higher risks existing west into Illinois.

The area’s best rain chances come ahead of a cold front later on Wednesday and into Thursday. The front will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms with it along with cooler air. Thursday calls for high temperatures in the lower 80s with scattered thunderstorms in spots. Again, any severe risk is low at this time. Once the front passes, we’ll get a well-deserved break from the humidity.

Friday is the winner of the next week with comfortable temperatures in the lower 80s, sunny skies and lower amounts of humidity. The same can be said for Saturday but an isolated shower may be possible. We’ll heat up a bit with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday with scattered storm chances. Even though we’ve had a good amount of rain lately, we still need it around here.