One more quiet day; Turning much colder with some snow chances

We’re in for another chilly night across central Indiana. Wind chill temperatures by early Sunday morning will fall back into the mid 20s!

Sunday will be the warmest day out of this next week. If you need to get some outdoor holiday decorations up or do any other time of outdoor activity, this is the time to take advantage of. We won’t have as much sunshine Sunday as clouds increase throughout the day, ahead of a storm system that will bring us some wintry weather to parts of central Indiana.

A much colder shift in our weather pattern will come early next week as the polar branch of our jet stream is going to take a dive south Sunday night and into Monday, bringing us much colder air to central Indiana, along with windy conditions. Wind gusts above 30 mph will be possible Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, if you will be putting outdoor holiday displays up, be sure they are anchored down well. Temperatures will fall from near 50° on Sunday into the 30s both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, a low pressure system to our south will slide north, bringing moisture to the area as early as Sunday night. Sunday evening will be mainly dry with the potential for only a few isolated to widely scattered showers in the area. Available moisture will increase overnight, rain showers become scattered and eventually turn to snow showers in many locations Monday morning.

We are fine tuning potential snow totals. The best chance for accumulating snow will occur in east central Indiana, nearest to the track of the low, and over our northwestern counties, which will be in the path of some lake effect snow. Snow totals for the most part are looking light across much of central Indiana. Scattered snow accumulations of less than an inch are most likely for the majority of us. However, those “heavier” bands to the east and northwest could accumulate a couple inches of snow with some isolated higher amounts. Some adjustments may be needed as we get more data in before Monday. Be sure to check back for update!