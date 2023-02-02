INDIANAPOLIS – On the morning of February 2, 2022, a strong winter storm moved through central Indiana and began dropping rain and snow. This storm began as rain, transitioned to a mix, and eventually became all snow. Over a 48-hour timeframe, over a foot of snow fell in northern Indiana with roughly 10″ of snow in Indianapolis.
Pictures from the February 2-4, 2022 Snowstorm
February 2 Almanac
- Record high temperature: 63° (2020)
- Record low temperature: -19° (1951)
- Record rainfall: 1.24″ (1893)
- Record snowfall: 4.0″ (1893)
It was also on this date back in 1996, bitterly cold temperatures continued from the 2nd to the 5th with low temperatures between -15° to 0° each day.