INDIANAPOLIS – On the morning of February 2, 2022, a strong winter storm moved through central Indiana and began dropping rain and snow. This storm began as rain, transitioned to a mix, and eventually became all snow. Over a 48-hour timeframe, over a foot of snow fell in northern Indiana with roughly 10″ of snow in Indianapolis.

Pictures from the February 2-4, 2022 Snowstorm



Potato the Dog!



Pup in Nashville Credit: Tami Stock



War Memorial – Downtown

Indy Public Library – Downtown

Monon Trail over White River

Max in Heritage Lake Credit: Sarah Calhoon

Credit: Tania Flood

Mishawaka Credit: Amber Jimenez

Beagle wanting to come inside – Noblesville



Tipton Credit: Donetta Adams



Mooresville Credit: Tennille Culp

Greenwood Credit: Mary Wickizer

Beagle running in the snow – Noblesville

Noblesville

American Legion – Downtown

Pennsylvania St. – Downtown

Greenwood Credit: Rachel Kennedy

Elwood Credit: Rachael Cowman



Shelbyville Credit: Sarah Chapin



North St. – Downtown

Fort Wayne Ave. – Downtown

Mooresville Credit: Tiffany Wargo

Putnam Co.

Thorntown

Plow going by in Noblesville

Snow in Indy

Alia Blackburn braving the elements!

North side of Indianapolis

Baby doing a snow angel

Rossville Credit: Toni Mahn

Southport Credit: Kathy O’Connor

Pup in Plainfield Credit: Ingred Schepinski Frieders

Credit: Shawn Barks

Credit: Christina McFarland

Credit: Christina McFarland







Sausage in Bloomington Credit: Nikota Brault



February 2 Almanac

Record high temperature: 63° (2020)

Record low temperature: -19° (1951)

Record rainfall: 1.24″ (1893)

Record snowfall: 4.0″ (1893)

It was also on this date back in 1996, bitterly cold temperatures continued from the 2nd to the 5th with low temperatures between -15° to 0° each day.