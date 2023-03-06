INDIANA – Areas of low pressure moved along a surface front that brought in a few rounds of severe weather in the early mornings of March 6 and 7. Damaging winds, some up to 100 mph, were the primary threat along with heavy rain and flooding.
In a 24-hour timeframe, parts of Indiana picked up over 2″ of rainfall. 48-hour totals, in some locations, reached roughly 3″ in some spots!
For the full list of damage reports, rainfall totals, and radar loops, head over to the National Weather Service Indianapolis Office’s website.