INDIANA – Areas of low pressure moved along a surface front that brought in a few rounds of severe weather in the early mornings of March 6 and 7. Damaging winds, some up to 100 mph, were the primary threat along with heavy rain and flooding.

Courtesy: National Weather Service Indianapolis

In a 24-hour timeframe, parts of Indiana picked up over 2″ of rainfall. 48-hour totals, in some locations, reached roughly 3″ in some spots!

Courtesy: National Weather Service Indianapolis

For the full list of damage reports, rainfall totals, and radar loops, head over to the National Weather Service Indianapolis Office’s website.