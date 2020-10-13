Couple more mild days before cooler air arrives later in week

Much needed rainfall has developed across central Indiana. These showers and a few thunderstorms have arrived ahead of a cold front sweeping the state Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals overall have still been on the light side, with the exception of those that ended up under a thunderstorm. Most have seen amounts as low as a trace to a few one-hundredths of an inch to just over 0.20″ of rain.

Gusty winds have reached speeds over 40 mph at times on Monday. Some of our beautiful fall colors have really taken a hit due to the windy conditions. The fiery red leaves on the trees from our Columbus camera are just one example.

Highs reached the mid-70s on Monday afternoon, but by 7 p.m., temperatures had dropped to the 50s and were running around 20° cooler than they were the evening before.

We’ll be much cooler tonight. Where temperatures had been starting in the 50s and 60s the past couple mornings, Tuesday morning will drop to the low and mid-40s. Take the jacket as you head out the door Tuesday morning, however, you won’t need it by the afternoon. While we won’t be quite as warm, it will still be mild with above average temperatures reaching the low 70s. Another great day to get out and enjoy some fall activities.

A much stronger punch of cooler air arrives late this week. An additional chance for light showers develops on Thursday as another cold front sends temperatures tumbling to below average levels by Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Soak up what is left of the 70-degree warmth. It won’t last much longer.