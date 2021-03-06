Our sunny days are numbered

It’s been a gorgeously sunny start to the weekend. Temperatures Saturday afternoon peaked in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Yes, there was a seasonal chill in the air but overall, a fantastic day for early March.

It will be another chilly evening as skies stay mostly clear and temperatures start dropping into the 30s by 9 PM. If you’re wanting to stay outside this Saturday evening, gathering around the fire pit may be just the thing to you. We’ll stay dry with a seasonal chill in the air. There will only be a very light breeze with winds out of the NW near 4-8 MPH.

The second half of the weekend is looking better than the first. It will still be chilly Sunday morning with temperatures starting out in the mid 20s. However, by the afternoon, we’ll be a few degrees warmer than we were on Saturday. Highs Sunday afternoon will rise into the low and mid 50s.

Our days are numbered on this pattern of brilliant sunshine. The sunshine will remain plentiful into early next week then a shift gets underway. Clouds start to build back in ahead of rain developing mid-week.

While the sunshine departs, a southwest wind shift will actually raise temperatures into the low and mid 60s through much of this next week. However, if you have outdoor plans you wanted to take care of, the earlier in the week you get these done, the better. The wettest day ahead will come on Thursday with chances for thunderstorms at times too.