INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date.

Record high temperature: 98° (1888)

Record low temperature: 52° (1927)

Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)

It will be a quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. That has not always been the case on this date. Back in 1980, severe thunderstorm winds tore a roof off a home and moved it onto a highway in Sullivan County!