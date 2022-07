INDIANAPOLIS – All of our records for today will continue even with the heavy rainfall that we have already picked up. We will also not break any temperature records for the day either.

Record high temperature: 100° (1916)

Record low temperature: 51° (1962)

Record rainfall: 1.86″ (1981)

The rain we are seeing today is not severe. However, on this date in 1974, hail up to the size of tennis balls fell across Warren and Fountain counties, accumulating up to 18 inches deep!