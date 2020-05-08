Overnight chill to bring near-record lows

While we started off with wet and dreary conditions this Friday, rain quickly departed the area. May sunshine broke through this afternoon and we’re finishing off the day with gorgeous skies. However, temperatures this afternoon feel a lot more like mid-March levels than early May.

As high pressure builds in, skies will continue to clear and we’re heading for a very chilly night. It’s been 15 years since temperatures in Indianapolis, in May, have dropped to 30-degrees or below. We’re going to get there and below it across all of Central Indiana by Saturday morning. As the low temperature drops to 30-degrees in Indianapolis overnight, it’ll be challenging a record set more than 70 years ago. The record low temperature for Saturday morning is only 29-degrees, set back in 1947. Temperatures like these are more typical to find in early March.

Freeze Warnings are in place across the entire state for Saturday morning. The cold doesn’t stop here in Indiana, most of the eastern half of the U.S. will experience this unseasonable chill.

This weekend will be no match for the 70 and 80-degree warmth we had last weekend. While Saturday will come with lots of sunshine, temperatures will only rebound into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Mother’s Day can have big temperature swings. The warmest on record was just two years ago when we hit 88-degrees! Last year was one of only two years where we failed to crack 50-degrees. This year will be warmer than last year but temperatures will remain well below average. Highs will only rise to the upper 50s/near 60-degrees as rain moves in during the afternoon.

A much needed warmup is in the works. A big shift in our jet stream will change the tune of this chilly pattern. The chill continues into mid next week as a new frontal system brings reinforcing-cold air to the state Monday. However, our eyes are on Thursday where temperatures make a shift to above average, with 70-degree warmth.