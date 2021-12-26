Overnight rainfall and another run at 60 degree warmth tomorrow

Indianapolis was able to break out of the clouds for a time today with drier weather in the wake of a cold front from yesterday. Temperatures rose quickly in the late morning and early afternoon as our wind direction switched from northwest to east. Highs reached the upper 40s and low 50s across Central Indiana, good for 10-15 degrees above our average.

Clouds have been increasing this evening ahead of our next system however. Rain has developed to our west and will move in later tonight. Rainfall will generally be light to moderate and steady at times through the early morning. A few showers may linger into the mid morning on Monday though drying will occur heading into the afternoon. Morning temps may be close to 50 as a strong southerly wind spreads across the state. It will remain windy throughout the day and will some sun in the afternoon, temperatures are likely to reach 60 and even warm into the mid 60s across much of Central Indiana. This would become the 10th day in the 60s this December, which would tie the all-time record. A cold front will then return temperatures to around 40 overnight with clouds forming ahead of a new system to the west.

Tuesday is expected to be a washout with steady rain beginning by the mid morning. Rain will be heavy at times as a significant plume of moisture spreads northeast across the state. Temperatures will be on the cooler side across Northern Indiana where some snow may mix in, however Central Indiana does not appear to be at risk for any winter weather. It should stay in the low to mid 40s during the day with high temps reaching the upper 40s after dark. Mild weather will continue into the late week with a couple drier days along with it.