The weather is going to be much quieter compared to the severe weather we had on Sunday. The low pressure system over the Great Lakes will keep clouds around the area throughout the day today. There is even a chance for passing showers and isolated thunderstorms during the second half of the day. Humidity levels and temperatures are lower too. You can expect highs in the lower 80s this afternoon.

A strong northwesterly breeze will hold overnight and into Tuesday, and it will keep the temperatures down a bit early in the workweek. It will turn warmer and more humid by the end of the week. Highs could even rise back into the lower 90s on Thursday and Friday.