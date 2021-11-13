Passing flurries today; light snow in the mix Sunday

Indianapolis saw its first snowfall of the season Friday evening! The first flakes fell at the Indianapolis International Airport at 7:06 PM. The air is cold enough to support passing flurries and sprinkles today. You can expect mainly cloudy skies for the next several hours, which will keep temperatures more than 10 degrees below average for the calendar date! Highs will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. Sustained winds out of the west will make wind chills in the 20s a possibility!

Another wave of rain and snow is on the way tonight. Temperatures are going to be a key factor for this system and what happens to drop from the sky tomorrow. After midnight, temperatures near the freezing mark will allow any precipitation to fall as light snow. Very little to no accumulation is expected. Some snow make stick to grassy or elevated surfaces by tomorrow morning!

Highs will briefly rise to the mid-40s midday Sunday, which will allow the light wintry mix to turn to mostly rain. Once another cold frontal boundary passes that afternoon, temperatures will sharply drop again. Any lingering moisture will turn back to light snow.

We’re tracking a big temperature swing this workweek! At the start of the week, highs will struggle to rise to 40°. A passing warm front will help temperatures quickly jump near 60° midweek. Don’t get used to the mild weather though! Another strong system will knock highs back down to the 40s at the end of the week.