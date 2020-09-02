Passing showers possible today; tracking a pleasant change in the pattern

There are a few widely scattered showers on Guardian Radar this Wednesday morning. Most of the acitivity is falling southeast of Indianapolis as we enter the mid-morning hours. Skies are mainly cloudy too with temperatures in the 70s. It’s a rather muggy to start the day as well with the sticky feel in the atmosphere lasting through the afternoon.

You may need the rain gear at times for today, but know there will still be many dry hours in mix. The showers will be spotty in nature with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Highs will struggle to rise today due to the additional cloud cover. Temperatures are expected to climb near the 80° mark this afternoon.

Changes are on the way as we track a cold front off to our west. The boundary will not arrive until Thursday night, which means the warm, humid air mass is going to impact the Ohio Valley for another day. The rain chances will decline slightly and become limitied tomorrow. Most of the showers will likely fall in the southern tier of the state on Thursday.

A thin line of showers could develop before the cold front arrives late Thursday. Once the boundry passes, the humidity will drop and dry weather conditions will return. We will end the workweek with mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s!