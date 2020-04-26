Patchy frost overnight; a great start to the week before more rain arrives

As promised, it’s a pleasant finish to the weekend. While Sunday morning started off wet and windy. The showers moved on, the sun came out and temperatures even managed to pop back into the lower/mid 60s.

While we picked up just shy of a quarter inch of rain in Indianapolis on Sunday morning, April is still running 1.78″ below average. However, we did make progress. On Saturday, we were sitting as the 11th driest April, to-date. With the rainfall this morning, we’ve dropped down to #17. More “April Showers” are on track to arrive before the month is out, and we should be able to chip away at that deficit a bit more.

Winds ease tonight, skies continue to clear and we’re in for a chilly night. As temperatures drop the mid 30s Monday morning, some areas could see some patchy frost. A Frost Advisory has been issued for our northernmost counties from midnight until 8 AM Monday.

Monday is going to be a pretty nice day. Although it will be a chilly start, the day will start with lots of sunshine. Winds shift out of the southwest by the afternoon and temperatures rise back into the mid 60s. Clouds will begin to increase by Monday afternoon, out ahead of some late evening/overnight rain chances.

While a few showers will be around Tuesday, mainly early, the next best shot of rain comes mid-week, on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to sweep the state late Tuesday night into early Thursday. A comparison between two models indicates that we could see 1″ to 2″ of rainfall over the next 5 days, with the bulk of that rain falling on Wednesday. However, that is still days away and we may need to make adjustments to those totals as we get closer.