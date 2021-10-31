Pattern begins to shift with a chilly week on the horizon

Temperatures today managed to return to the low 60s on the back of a mild west-south westerly flow across the region. If you’re a fan of the cooler fall weather though, you should be excited for what’s ahead!

A cold front is sweeping across the region this evening and brings cooler air back of a northwest wind out of the Upper Midwest. Wind will remain relatively light however and with clear skies overnight, morning lows are likely to dip into the mid 30s! The early November chill will not escape us during the day with clouds beginning to dominate our sky by the late morning. Expect high temps to be around 50 degrees as a result.

As we head overnight and into the middle of the week, an area of high pressure will anchor itself here in the Great Lakes region. This will keep a light, but steady flow of cold northerly air over the next several days. Additionally, we will remain quite dry during this period too.